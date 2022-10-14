The Election Commission is set to hold a press briefing on Friday afternoon where it's expected to announce the schedule for the assembly polls for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The briefing is set to be held at 3 pm at New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18 next year, while that of Himachal Pradesh on January 8, 2023. Assembly Elections 2022: Election Commission To Announce Schedule for Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Polls Today

