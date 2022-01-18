The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have announced its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 on Tuesday. Former actor and MP Bhagwant Mann will be AAP's CM candidate for Punjab Polls. AAP had released a phone number and asked the people of Punjab to tell them who they want to see as AAP's CM candidate last week. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the result of the opinion poll and declared Bhagwant Mann as the party's CM candidate.

Check it Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)