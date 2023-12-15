Ahead of oath taking ceremony Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma sought the blessings of his parents at his home on Friday, December 15. In a video shared by ANI, Sharma and his wife can be seen cleaning the feet of the elderly with water and take blessings from them. Bhajan Lal Sharma will be sworn in as the 14th chief minister of Rajasthan at the historic Albert Hall today, December 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP Chief JP Nadda are going to grace the occasion. Rajasthan CM-Designate Bhajanlal Sharma To Take Oath As 14th Chief Minister of State Today.

Bhajan Lal Sharma Takes Blessings of Parents Ahead of Oath Taking Ceremony:

#WATCH | Rajasthan CM-designate Bhajanlal Sharma seeks the blessings of his father ahead of the swearing-in ceremony today. pic.twitter.com/MaYLyngnlY — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2023

