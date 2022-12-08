Congress has done wonders in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, one of them being Suresh Kumar, a party candidate from the Bhoranj seat, claiming victory by a small margin of 60 votes. India's grand-old party has passed the majority in Himachal Pradesh as it won 35 seats and leads on 5 others. Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 Live News Updates: CM Jairam Thakur Announces His Resignation As BJP Behind Congress.

Bhoranj Election Result 2022:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)