The early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) in the Bihar Election Results 2025 show the BJP leading on five seats, while the RJD is ahead on two. LJP(Ram Vilas) has taken the lead on two seats, with JD(U) and the Congress leading on one seat each. Counting for the Vidhan Sabha polls is still underway, and the final picture is expected to become clearer as more rounds are completed. The counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election 2025 has begun across 46 counting centres in the state. The process started in the morning under the supervision of the Election Commission of India. The results, expected to be declared by evening, will determine whether the Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retains power or if the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), manages to stage a comeback. Bihar Election Result 2025 Live News Updates: BJP-JDU Combine Secures Lead in 65 Seats, Congress-RJD Ahead in 45 Constituencies.

Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025:

#BiharElection2025 | BJP leading on 5 seats and RJD on 2, as per the early trends of Election Commission. Counting of votes continues. pic.twitter.com/28xT6brvAn — ANI (@ANI) November 14, 2025

