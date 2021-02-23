BJP has won around 85 percent of the seats it contested. Congress has suffered badly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone: Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP has won around 85 percent of the seats it contested. Congress has suffered badly in this election. Congress won only 44 seats across Gujarat, while BJP bagged 44 seats in Bhavnagar corporation alone: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/Ok6uWjimPN — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)