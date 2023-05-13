The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is underway. The counting of votes for the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency began at 8 am. As per the Election Commission, BJP candidate Mahesh Tenginkai is leading Congress's Jagadish Shettar in the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency. The Election Commission's latest update showed the BJP candidate leading by over 8,000 votes against the Congress candidate. Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023 Live News Updates: Congress Inches Closer to Majority Mark, Leading on 110 Seats; BJP Ahead in 73, JDS 24.

Jagadish Shettar Trails in the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly Constituency

Karnataka election results | BJP's Mahesh Tenginkai leads, Congress's Jagadish Shettar trails in the Hubli-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency, as per ECI. Congress-110, BJP-74, JD(S)-25 pic.twitter.com/9PfQNDARq7 — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

