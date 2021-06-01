Central Vista Row: Shashi Tharoor Clarifies on His Old 'Time for Upgrade' Tweet on Parliament, Says 'No New Building Needed'

I see lots of #CentralVista apologists making hay out of my 2018 tweet. The Parliament upgrade I sought could have been achieved by converting the Central Hall of the present Parliament into the Lok Sabha with all the facilities I admired in the Malaysian one. No new bldg needed https://t.co/DNqlKLjTBq — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) June 1, 2021

