Champai Soren is all set to be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The news was confirmed by Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur, who said that Chief Minister Hemant Soren has decided to resign. "Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party. All the MLAs are with us," he said. Jharkhand: Section 144 Imposed Near CM's Residence, Raj Bhavan, ED Office in Ranchi Amid Questioning of Hemant Soren by Central Agency.

Champai Soren To Be the New Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Champai Soren to be the new Chief Minister of Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/xWeGAqKr8A — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

CM Hemant Soren Has Decided To Resign

#WATCH | Ranchi: Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur says, "CM Hemant Soren has decided to resign. Champai Soren has been chosen as the new leader of the Legislative party... All the MLAs are with us..." pic.twitter.com/tMG9ksaLZR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2024

