The counting of votes for Chhattisgarh Assembly Election 2023 is underway. As per the early trends, the Congress is leading by 20 seats, while the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is ahead by 12. Making the predictions for exit polls 2023 for Chhattisgarh, several exit polls claimed that the ruling Congress will keep its bastion safe by winning between 54-64 seats, while BJP may get 29-39 seats. Other parties may get 0-2 seats. Chhattisgarh Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Who Will Win Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Elections? Counting of Votes Starts.

Chhattisgarh Assembly Election Result 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)