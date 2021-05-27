Cyclone Yaas: PM Narendra Modi to Visit Odisha, West Bengal Tomorrow to Review Impact of Cyclonic Storm

PM Modi to visit Odisha & WB to review the impact of #CycloneYaas tomorrow. He'll first land in Bhubaneswar where he'll hold a review meeting. Then he'll proceed for an aerial survey in affected areas of Balasore, Bhadrak & Purba Medinipur. He'll take part in review meeting in WB pic.twitter.com/Wz2aVCVozI — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2021

