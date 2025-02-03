The high-voltage campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections will come to an end at 5:00 PM today, February 3, with the 70-member Delhi assembly going to poll on Wednesday, February 5. Ahead of polling, the Election Commission issued an official notification and said that exit polls for Delhi assembly elections 2025 are banned from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM on February 5. This means exit polls can be released after voting concludes for the Delhi assembly elections on February 5. Delhi will witness a triangular contest between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the February 5 elections. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: High-Octane Campaigning for Vidhan Sabha Polls Ends Today; AI Spoofs, Roadshows Set Stage for February 5 Battle.

EC Bans Exit Poll on Election Day of Delhi Polls

Exit polls are banned from 7:00 AM to 6:30 PM on 05.02.2025 pic.twitter.com/wYocaG3g2L — IANS (@ians_india) February 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)