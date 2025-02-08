The Election Commission is set to announce the Delhi election result 2025 today, February 8. The single-phased assembly election was held on February 5 across all 70 constituencies in the national capital. Republic TV (Republic World and Republic Bharat) is live-streaming its Hindi and English coverage of the Delhi assembly election results on its YouTube channel. Exit polls released on Wednesday, February 5, forecast a sweeping victory for the BJP in the Delhi election, with AAP likely falling short of a majority. Watch the Delhi election result live streaming on Republic TV and stay updated with initial trends, winning candidates and party-wise seat counts. Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results.

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on Republic TV

Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on Republic Bharat

