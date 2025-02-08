Delhi Election Result 2025 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results

The Election Commission is set to announce the Delhi election result 2025 today, February 8. ABP News is live-streaming its coverage on the Delhi assembly elections results and providing live news updates on the counting of votes, initial trends, winning/losing candidates and party-wise seat numbers. The legislative assembly of Delhi went to poll in a single phase on Wednesday, February 5, and witnessed a triangular fight between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party. Most of the exit polls have predicted a sweep for the BJP, while a few surveys gave an edge to the AAP. Watch the Delhi election result 2025 live streaming on ABP below. This live streaming will bring to you the latest news updates on the counting of votes, initial trends, winning/leading candidates and party-wise seat numbers. Delhi Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on Republic TV: Watch Latest News Updates on Initial Trends, Winning Candidates, Party-Wise Seat Numbers and Final Delhi Assembly Elections Results.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 Live Streaming on ABP News

Delhi Elections 2025 Results Live Streaming on ABP News

