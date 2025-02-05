The latest exit poll conducted by People's Pulse has forecasted a decisive victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2025 Delhi Assembly Elections. According to the survey, the BJP is expected to secure between 51 to 60 seats, marking a significant win in the capital. In contrast, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been in power in Delhi, is projected to face a setback, with the exit poll predicting they will secure only 10 to 19 seats. The poll also forecasts a dismal performance for the Congress, which is projected to win no seats in the upcoming elections. Delhi Exit Poll 2025 Result: Bad News for AAP as BJP Likely To Form Government, Predicts P-Marq Survey; Check Projected Seat Numbers.

People's Pulse Survey Predicts Defeat for AAP

BREAKING NEWS- People's Pulse Exit Poll predicts landslide victory for BJP in Delhi. BJP : 51-60 AAP : 10-19 — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) February 5, 2025

