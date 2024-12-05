Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third term on Thursday, December 5, at a star-studded gala at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, other Union Ministers, top BJP leaders, and many Bollywood and business personalities attended the Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in ceremony. Eknath Shinde will be sworn in as one of his two deputies, the other being Ajit Pawar. Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast as BJP Leader Takes Oath as Maharashtra CM for 3rd Term at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/i14uGpEyr6 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2024

