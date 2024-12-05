Devendra Fadnavis is all set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time after MahaYuti's landslide victory in the Assembly Elections 2024. The swearing-in ceremony at Mumbai's iconic Azad Maidan, scheduled for 5:30 pm Thursday, will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders and personalities. Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Maharashtra. Scroll down to watch the live streaming of Devendra Fadnavis oath-taking ceremony. Who Are Invited to Swearing-In Ceremony of Maharashtra CM-Designate Devendra Fadnavis? From PM Narendra Modi to Ladki Bahin Yojana Beneficiaries, Know Who All Are on Guest List.

Devendra Fadnavis Swearing-In Ceremony Live Streaming

