The exit polls for Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections are being released on Republic TV channel today, November 20. While the official Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections results will be declared on November 23, the exit polls will predict the likely outcome. Who will win Maharashtra, MahaYuti or MVA? Who will win Jharkhand, JMM-led INDIA bloc or BJP-led NDA? Watch the Maharashtra exit polls and Jharkhand exit polls on Republic TV below. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

