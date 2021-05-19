Gautam Lal Meena, BJP MLA in Rajasthan, Dies of COVID-19

Rajasthan: BJP MLA from Dhariawad constituency, Gautam Lal Meena passes away at a hospital where he was undergoing treatment for #COVID19 (File photo) pic.twitter.com/txpdjIc8e7 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

