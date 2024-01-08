Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday, January 8, spoke about the party winning the Karanpur Assembly Election 2024 in the state. Speaking to the media, Ashok Gehlot said that this election has given several messages. "The arrogance of BJP and the manner in which they have abandoned morality. It is like a slap by the people to BJP," he said. The Congress also said that he had earlier stated that Congress would register a grand victory. "People have understood that we have not weakened even after the formation of government (of BJP in the state). This will benefit us even in Parliament elections," he added. Karanpur Assembly Election 2024: Over 40% Voter Turnout in Rajasthan Poll Till Early Afternoon.

Ashok Gehlot on Karanpur Assembly Election

