The exit poll results of the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 are out. According to a Matrize survey, the BJP-led NDA is likely to win 42 to 47 seats, with the Congress-led INDIA alliance winning 25 to 30 seats. The Matrize poll also gave 1 to 4 seats to other candidates. It must be noted that the 81-member Jharkhand assembly went to poll in two phases - November 13 and November 20. The official results of the Jharkhand assembly elections 2024 will be announced on November 23.

BJP-led NDA to Win 42 to 47 Seats

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)