Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah presented the state budget for the fiscal year 2023-2024, revealing a total estimated expenditure of Rs 3,27,747 crores. The budget allocation comprises Rs 2,50,933 crore for revenue expenditure, Rs 54,374 crore for capital expenditure, and Rs 22,441 crore for loan repayment. Notably, the education sector received a substantial allocation of Rs 37,587 crores, representing 11% of the total budget, highlighting the government's focus on bolstering the state's educational infrastructure. Additionally, Rs 24,166 crores (7% of the total allocation) were allocated for women and child development initiatives, underscoring the state's commitment to promoting their welfare. Health and family welfare received an allocation of Rs 14,950 crores (4% of the total allocation), emphasizing the government's dedication to enhancing healthcare facilities and services across the state. Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Siddaramaiah To Present Maiden Budget of Congress Government in Assembly Today.

CM Siddaramaiah Presented State Budget

