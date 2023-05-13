Reacting on his party nearing victory in the Karnataka assembly elections 2023, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said "It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times; No PM in the past campaigned like this." He added "We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory of Congress party. People of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in enthusing cadre of party.” Karnataka Election Results 2023 Latest News Updates: Congress Crosses Majority Mark by Securing Lead on 114 Seats.

Siddaramaiah on Karnataka Assembly Election Results 2023:

