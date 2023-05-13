West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee reacting to the Karnataka election results 2023 said “My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is the moral of the story, lesson for tomorrow.” As per election commission data as of 3 pm, the Congress has won 41 seats and is leading on 96 seats while BJP trails on 62 seats with 18 won so far. Karnataka Election Result 2023 Constituency-Wise Winners List: Seat-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of BJP, Congress And JDS in Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Mamata Banerjee on Karnataka Election Results 2023

My salutations to the people of Karnataka for their decisive mandate in favour of change!! Brute authoritarian and majoritarian politics is vanquished!! When people want plurality and democratic forces to win, no central design to dominate can repress their spontaneity : that is… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)