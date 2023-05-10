Republic- PMARQ has released the exit poll result for the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023. While the BJP is expected to get somewhere between 85 to 100 seats, the congress will get between 94 to 108 seats. The Republic PMARQ exit poll result predicted the JDS to emerge the kingmaker with 24 to 32 seats.

Republic PMARQ Exit Poll

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)