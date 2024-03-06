As Lok Sabha elections 2024 approaches, the political parties are in a huddle with alliance negotiations and poll campaigns. In a dramatic development in South, the All India Forward Bloc of Tamil Nadu unit joined hands with the AIADMK. AIFB president, P. V. Kathiravan received AIADMK's Edappadi K. Palaniswami at party office on Wednesday morning, March 6, and congratulated one another on the coalition of the parties. According to reports, while the All India Forward Block Party remains a member of the India Alliance, the decision of the Tamil Nadu state unit to extend its support to the AIADMK has resulted in a political stir. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP to Decide on Candidates for 28 LS Seats in Karnataka Today, Says BS Yediyurappa.

AIFB Tamil Nadu Unit, AIADMK Forge Alliance:

#WATCH | Chennai | All India Forward Block extends support to AIADMK in the upcoming parliamentary elections pic.twitter.com/kWVwW3msKr — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)