Former Goa Chief Minister and Congress leader Luizinho Faleiro on Wednesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata. Faleiro had resigned from as Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Goa's Navelim constituency on September 27. He was in the Congress for over 40 years. Nine others from Goa also joined the TMC.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed Faleiro and nine others to the party.

@luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa."

Tweets By Mamata Banerjee:

It’s a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family. Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 29, 2021

Along with them, Sahitya Akademi Award winner and famous poet Shivdas Sonu Naik, South Goa Advocates Association President Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa & Shri Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar are also joining Trinamool Congress today. I welcome all of them to our family! (3/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 29, 2021

