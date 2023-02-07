The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has fielded Nana Kate of NCP from the Chinchwad Assembly Constituency. Kate will be up against BJP's Ashwini Jagtap. His name was announced by NCP state chief Jayant Patil through a Twitter post. Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election 2023: Congress Fields Ravindra Dhangekar for Bypoll in Maharashtra's Pune.

Maharashtra By-Elections 2023:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)