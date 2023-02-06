Congress has fielded Ravindra Dhangekar for the Kasba Peth By-Elections 2023, the party's state chief Nana Patole announced. Dhangekar will be up against Hemant Rasane of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The by-elections, scheduled to be held on February 26, were necessitated due to the recent death of sitting MLA Mukta Tilak. Maharashtra By-Elections 2023: BJP Releases List of Candidates for Bypolls in Chinchwad and Kasba Peth Assembly Constituency, Check Names Here.

Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election 2023:

पुणे जिल्ह्यातील कसबा मतदार संघात विधानसभेची पोटनिवडणूक महाविकास आघाडीचे सर्व घटक पक्ष एकत्रित लढणार आहेत. कसबा मतदारसंघाची जागा कॉंग्रेस पक्ष लढवणार असल्याचा निर्णय झाला असून येथून श्री. रवींद्र हेमराज धंगेकर यांना उमेदवारी जाहीर करण्यात येत आहे. — Nana Patole (@NANA_PATOLE) February 6, 2023

