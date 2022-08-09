Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde camp will be sworn in today, August 9 as ministers in the first phase with BJP leaders. 9 MLAs are expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the other 9 are likely from the Shinde camp. Senior BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been invited for Maharashtra cabinet expansion today. The live streaming of the swearing-in ceremony of the state cabinet can be watched here.

Watch Live Telecast Below:

