The Maharashtra exit poll results by TV9 Marathi is coming today, November 20, shortly after the polling concluded. In Maharashtra, the MahaYuti (NDA), comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, is vying to retain power, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including the Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP), is hoping for a strong comeback. If you are looking for the Maharashtra exit poll results live streaming in Marathi, scroll down and watch TV9 Marathi news channel. Notably, the counting for votes for the Maharashtra elections 2024 will be taken up on November 23 as the tenure of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly ends on November 26. Can EVMs Be Hacked or Tampered With? EC Rules Out Any Scope of EVM Tampering, Calls for Introspection by Exit Poll Agencies To Avoid ‘Distorted Expectations’.

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results 2024 Live Streaming on TV9 Marathi

