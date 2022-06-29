Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has written a letter to the state Assembly secretary asking him to convene a special session of the State Assembly on June 30, with the only agenda of a trust vote against CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Check tweet:

