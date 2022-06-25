Amid the ongoing political instability in Maharashtra, the Thane District Administration has issued an order banning any kind of political procession, gathering, or sloganeering in the district till June 30. Besides, the Thane Police has at present has imposed Sec 144 CrPC in Thane city.

Check tweet:

