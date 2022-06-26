Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra, Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that those who left, left for good. He further said that the entire country saw that the person who did the most powerful work during COVID-19 had to leave his official residence. He questioned, "Why did they go to Surat, then Guwahati, to break the party?" The Yuva Sena leader said that many MLAs 10-15 MLAs are in touch with us and they can vouch for this.

