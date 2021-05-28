Maratha Reservation: BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati Warns of Agitation If No Solution Is Found by June 6

The procedure should be undertaken under Article 342 A. This is my warning to the govt, if no solution is found till 6th June, then we will begin an agitation from Raigad. A two-day Assembly session should be called over this matter: BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021

