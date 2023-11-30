The eagerly awaited exit poll results for the 2023 assembly elections in Mizoram are set to be unveiled today, November 30. The state, comprising 40 legislative assembly seats, witnessed polling on November 7, with the results slated for December 3. NDTV and India Today-Axis My India will be presenting their exit poll results, shedding light on the potential outcomes of the Vidhan Sabha elections in Mizoram. Viewers can catch the live streaming of NDTV exit poll results 2023 and NDTV and India Today-Axis My India exit poll results 2023 on NDTV and India Today channels. Exit Poll 2023 Results by ABP-CVoter, Aaj Tak-Axis My India Live Streaming: Watch Assembly Election Result Prediction for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll 2023 Results Live Streaming for Mizoram:

NDTV Exit Polls 2023 Results Live Streaming for Mizoram:

