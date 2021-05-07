In Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister-designate MK Stalin reached Raj Bhavan in Chennai on Friday morning. Stalin will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu shortly.

Tamil Nadu: Chief Minister designate MK Stalin arrives at Raj Bhavan in Chennai. He will take oath as the Chief Minister shortly. pic.twitter.com/xm96kwLuFG — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2021

