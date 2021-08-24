Mumbai, August 24: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Monday was granted bail by the Raigad Majistrate court in one of the FIRs for his controversial remark against Uddhav Thackeray. Earlier in the day, Rane was arrested over "slap Uddhav Thackeray" remark. A team of police personnel went to Rane's camp in Sangameshwar in Ratnagiri when he was en route on his "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the Konkan region

Tweet By Bar And Bench:

A Raigad Magistrate Court has granted bail to Union Minister #NarayanRane in one of the FIRs filed against him for allegedly making derogatory statements against Maharashtra Chief Minister #UddhavThackeray.@MeNarayanRane @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/cYSJ0nlkJ5 — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) August 24, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)