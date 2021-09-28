New Delhi, September 28: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from the post of President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. In his resignation addressed to Sonia Gandhi, Navjot Singh Sidhu said he can never "compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab". The cricketer-turned-politician added he will continue to serve the Congress party. Read Navjot Singh Sidhu's resignation letter below.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)