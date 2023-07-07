With flower petals showered on his convoy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome as he arrived in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi's visit to Gorakhpur was in commemoration of the closing ceremony of the centenary celebration of Gita Press. In the video shared by the news agency ANI, one can witness the excitement of the crowd as they welcome PM Modi's convoy with flower petals. Gita Press in Gorakhpur Declines Cash Rs 1 Crore Reward for Gandhi Peace Award.

Flower Petals Showered on PM Modi's Convoy

#WATCH | Warm welcome for PM Modi in UP's Gorakhpur. Flower petals showered on PM Modi's convoy pic.twitter.com/8SGSLRShdo — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)