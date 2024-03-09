Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Saturday, March 9, 2024. During his speech, the latter said, “TMC government gives money to people chosen by 'tolabaz'. It does not pain TMC when you are struggling or suffering. The entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit and Adivasi women of Sandeshkhali.” Atrocities against women & to loot the hard-earned money of the poor this is what TMC's 'tolabaz' do, he added. PM Modi in West Bengal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Flags Off Siliguri-Radhikapur Train Virtually (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Siliguri

#WATCH | West Bengal: During a public meeting in Siliguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "TMC government gives money to people chosen by 'tolabaz' It does not pain TMC when you are struggling or suffering. The entire country is discussing what TMC leaders did to the Dalit… pic.twitter.com/u71ZkPdG0e — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)