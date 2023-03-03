A day after defeating BJP's Hemant Rasane in Kasba Peth Assembly By-Election 2023, MVA-backed Congress candidate Ravindra Dhangekar paid a visit to ailing MP Girish Bapat of the BJP. At this time, Dhangekar inquired about Bapat's health. Bapat was the MLA from Kasba Peth from 1995 till 2019. Dhangekar secured 73,194 votes after 20 rounds of counting. Whereas, Rasane got 62,244 votes. Pune By-Election Result 2023: Congress Candidate Ravindra Dhangekar Wins Kasbapeth Bypoll by Margin of Over 11,000 Votes; BJP Leads in Chinchwad.

Ravindra Dhangekar Calls on Ailing MP Girish Bapat:

