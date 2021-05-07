Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis in India. Gandhi shared a telegram post in which he posted a letter that he wrote to the Prime Minister saying that the COVID-19 tsunami continues to ravage India and suggested ways to track mutations and data scientifically. Gandhi urges the Prime Minister to expand vaccination and also offered financial support to vulnerable sections.

