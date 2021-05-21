Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary 2021: Congress Leaders Pay Heartfelt Tributes to Former Prime Minister

A visionary who understood where the world was heading, Shri Rajiv Gandhi steered India accordingly so that one day she could lead the world like she is destined to. Today as we find ourselves amongst the world's greatest, we pay our respects to Rajiv ji. #RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/Hmv8zmx2zS — Congress (@INCIndia) May 21, 2021

In Everlasting Memory of Former PM Late Shri #RajivGandhi ji, We are all set to distribute thousands of such Dry Ration #IYCToolkit to needy families across India🇮🇳#HumMeinHaiRajiv pic.twitter.com/75MFPxH12g — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) May 20, 2021

Remembering late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi ji on his death anniversary. A visionary, humanitarian and a leader whose heart beat for every Indian. Miss him more than ever today. #RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/MPwtyaw3TY — Jitin Prasada जितिन प्रसाद (@JitinPrasada) May 21, 2021

Rajiv Gandhi, forever alive in every Indian heart.#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/0XNU92DAX2 — Ganesh Ghogra (@GaneshGINC) May 20, 2021

30 years ago today, India’s youngest Prime Minister’s life was cut short by terrorists. His dreams, vision & legacy still live on in our hearts & minds.#RememberingRajivGandhi#RajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/gNdrhSpWAT — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) May 21, 2021

Homage to India’s youngest Prime Minister, visionary leader, Bharat Ratna Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his Punyatithi🙏#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/0oeWDtfyn3 — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) May 21, 2021

दूरदर्शी सोच के धनी श्री #RajivGandhi जी ने वर्षों पहले जिस कम्प्यूटर व सूचना क्रांति का बीज बोया, आज वह वट वृक्ष बन चुका है।जिसकी जड़ों ने भारत को विश्व पटल पर मजबूती से खड़ा किया है, वर्तमान कोरोना महामारी से प्रभावी मुकाबले में संचार तकनीक की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका साबित हो रही है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 21, 2021

भारत रत्न पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. श्री राजीव गांधी जी की पुण्यतिथि पर हम सब कोटि-कोटि नमन करते हैं। स्व. राजीव जी ने सबसे युवा प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में देश की बागडोर संभाली और 21वीं सदी के आधुनिक भारत का सपना देखा और उसे स्वरूप दिया।#RememberingRajivGandhi pic.twitter.com/AbpEA90iXM — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 21, 2021

He was the first Head of the Government in the world who talked of 21st Century as far back as 1980’s. His youthful and extraordinary personality and landmark contributions in Nation building will always be remembered. — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad) May 20, 2021

