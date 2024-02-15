Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidates Mamata Bala Thakur and journalist Sagarika Ghose filed nominations for the upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections 2024 in Kolkata, West Bengal, on Thursday, February 15, 2024. Apart from Thakur and Ghose, Sushmita Dev, Dalit Matua, and sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque were also nominated for the Upper House by TMC on Sunday, February 11. Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: Trinamool Congress Announces Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev and Nadimul Haque As Candidates for RS Polls.

Mamata Bala Thakur and Sagarika Ghose File Nomination For RS Polls

#WATCH | TMC candidates Matua leader Mamata Bala Thakur and journalist Sagarika Ghose file nomination for Rajya Sabha elections in West Bengal Assembly, Kolkata pic.twitter.com/gkx0dw0jve — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2024

