A heartwarming video of Samajwadi Party leader Akil Sanu, who won from Begumpurwa ward in Kanpur in the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 is going viral on social media. The 21-second video clip was shared by Twitter user Anil who said that SP candidate Akil Sanu, who won from Begumpurwa ward was weeping with joy. As per reports, Sanu won the Begumpurwa ward in Kanpur in the UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 for which counting of votes is still underway. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Results Live News Updates: BJP Candidates Leading on Over 250 Nagar Panchayat Chairperson Posts.

Akil Sanu Weeps With Joy After Wining Begumpurwa Ward

