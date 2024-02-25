The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan on Sunday, February 25 broke her silence on the controversy surrounding West Bengal's Sandeskhali. Responding to the allegations of her absence from the area, which comes under her Lok Sabha constituency, the MP said that she has genuinely served the people in her ward and always followed her parties guidelines. "Our Hon CM has already send Help.. and necessary steps are being taken for the welfare of the people", Nusrat said in a post. The 34-year-old actor turned politician stated that no one is above the law, thus abiding by it and supporting the administration is what one needs to do at the current situation. Urging political parties to stop politicising the matter she further added, "We must refrain from targeting each other.. and come together to help create peace and not commotion. People’s security and welfare is our top priority.. Rest who says what about whom does not matter. Like I said before.. I’d repeat again “STOP POLITICISING”. She also shared a newspaper report that cited Sandeshkhali locals as saying that she had forgotten them and did not visit the island even once after being elected as an MP. Sandeshkhali Violence: Six Members of Independent Fact-Finding Committee Arrested for Unlawful Attempt to Cross Barricade in West Bengal (Watch Videos).

Nusrat Jahan Responds to Sandeskhali Row:

It is heart wrenching waking up to such allegations. As a woman, as a public representative I have always followed my parties guidelines and served the people. With the Sandeshkhali incident raging, Our Hon CM has already send Help.. and necessary steps are being taken for the… pic.twitter.com/KrqOeSvWU0 — Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) February 25, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)