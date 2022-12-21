Instagram model and actress Kate Sharma continues to take the photo-sharing platform by storm. The 25-year-old, after wooing the internet with her sensuous dance on Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s hit song “Besharam Rang” from their upcoming movie, Pathaan has uploaded another sultry Instagram reel. Ditching the black for an all-pink look with Kate Sharma wearing a tiny halter bra top with a short skirt. It appears the actress is relaxing by the seaside as she does her little ‘catwalk’ on the trending Instagram reel song “Yeh Ek Zindagi Kafi Nahi Hai,” a song from the 2022 Netflix film Monica, O My Darling. Nusrat Jahan Sexy Video x Shah Rukh Khan Dialogue: Bengali Actress Dazzles in Red Saree and Matching Bangles in Hot Instagram Reel.

View Kate Sharma Hot Instagram Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K A T E S H A R M A (@katesharma)

