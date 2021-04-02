'DMK & Congress Will Neither Guarantee Safety Nor Dignity', Says PM Narendra Modi:

DMK & Congress will neither guarantee safety nor dignity. DMK tried to make peace-loving Madurai, into mafia because of complications in DMK's first family. They've not understood the ethos of Madurai, no wonder, leaders keep insulting women again and again: PM Modi in Madurai pic.twitter.com/S4ldj34ziK — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

