Polling for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 began at 7 am on April 6, 2021. The voting in the southern state will decide the fate of the ruling AIADMK or the return of DMK after a decade of being in opposition. You can watch the live streaming of the counting of votes for the 234 Vidhan Sabha Seats on News 18 Tamil Nadu and TV9. The live telecast of voting can be checked online on the YouTube channels of News 18 Tamil Nadu and TV9.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Live Streaming of Voting:

In Tamil Nadu, as many as 3,998 candidates, including CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam, DMK President MK Stalin, AMMK founder TTV Dhinakaran, actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan among others.

